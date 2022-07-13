K-pop boy band Super Junior announced the release of the first part of their 11th album, studio album The Road: Keep on Going, during an online press conference, after 17 years since its debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

Group leader Lee Teuk said during the YouTube live event Tuesday for reporters that although SM Entertainment has a long history and has represented many artists, Super Junior is the first from the agency to launch a 11th full-length studio album.

He added that K-pop is loved by fans all over the world, so Super Junior deserves a page in K-pop history , noting that the band worked hard for the new album.

Super Junior, which debuted in 2005 as a 13-member boy group under K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment, led the global rise of the Korean wave, or "hallyu" in Korean, with numerous hits such as "Sorry, Sorry and "Bonamana."

Super Junior is now one of the oldest idol groups in the South Korean music industry.

The band, currently nine members, returned for the release of The Road: Keep on Going series titled "The Road" as its members continue their dynamic individual activities.

The new album contains a total of five songs, including its title track "Mango," "Don't Wait" and "My Wish."

Meanwhile, Super Junior will hold an in-person concert titled "SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR - SUPER SHOW 9 : ROAD" from Friday to Sunday in Seoul for the first time in three years.