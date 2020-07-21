South Korean singer Kyuhyun is giving a glimpse of his new music video.

The 32-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band Super Junior, shared a preview of his video for the song "Dreaming" on Tuesday.

The "Dreaming" teaser features images of nature, including a starry night sky, a yellow flower and a green field. Kyuhyun is seen performing on a piano.

"Dreaming" is Kyuhyun's single for Super Junior's Project: Season series. The series features singles representing each of the seasons.

Super Junior shared a teaser photo for "Dreaming" on Monday. The image shows Kyuhyun sitting at a piano.

"Dreaming" will be released Thursday.

Kyuhyun released his most recent solo EP, The Day We Meet Again, in May 2019. He came to fame with Super Junior, which also consists of Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shingdong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Siwon, Donghae and Ryeowook.

Super Junior last released the Japanese EP I Think U in January.