South Korean boy band Super Junior is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop group released a preview Wednesday of its video for the song "Celebrate."

The "Celebrate" teaser shows the members of Super Junior holding holiday decorations.

"Celebrate" is the title track from Super Junior's forthcoming album, The Road: Celebration. The group will release the album and the full "Celebrate" music video Dec. 15.

The Road: Celebration is a follow-up to Super Junior's album The Road: Keep On Going, released in July. The group split the album into two volumes.

Super Junior shared holiday-themed teaser photos for The Road: Celebration on Tuesday.

Super Junior consists of Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun. The group is signed to SM and made its debut in 2005.