South Korean boy band Super Junior is back with new music.

The K-pop group released the album The Renaissance and a music video for the song "House Party" on Tuesday.

In the "House Party" video, the members of Super Junior are seen traveling the world and partying together. At one point, the group has champagne toast and a cake that reads "Everlasting friends."

"House Party" is the title track from The Renaissance, which also features the songs "Super," "Burn the Floor," "Paradox," "Closer," "The Melody," "Raining Spell for Love," "Mystery," "More Days with You" and "Tell Me Baby."

Super Junior shared a highlight medley for The Renaissance earlier this month.

The Renaissance marks Super Junior's first Korean release since Timeless, a repackaged version of its album Time_Slip.

Super Junior consists of Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Hyuhyun. The group made its debut in 2005.