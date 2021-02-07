Super Bowl LV takes place on Sunday with defending champions the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The big game -- which drew 102.1 million viewers last year-- is happening at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, making it the first time a competing team is hosting the Super Bowl.
Raymond James Stadium will have 25,000 spectators in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NFL has invited 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers to attend and enjoy the game. The healthcare workers will help make up the 25,000 and empty seats be filled with 30,000 cardboard cutouts of fans.
The Weeknd is headlining the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show.
How to Watch
Time: Kickoff starts at 6:30 p.m. EST.
Network: CBS
Online: CBS Sports App, CBSSports.com
