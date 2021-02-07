Super Bowl LV takes place on Sunday with defending champions the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The big game -- which drew 102.1 million viewers last year-- is happening at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, making it the first time a competing team is hosting the Super Bowl.

Raymond James Stadium will have 25,000 spectators in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NFL has invited 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers to attend and enjoy the game. The healthcare workers will help make up the 25,000 and empty seats be filled with 30,000 cardboard cutouts of fans.

The Weeknd is headlining the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show.

How to Watch

Time: Kickoff starts at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Network: CBS

Online: CBS Sports App, CBSSports.com

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Announcers: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

Performances: Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan are singing the national anthem together. The Weeknd's halftime show is set for 8:30 p.m. EST.

Commercials: Matthew McConaughey stars in an ad for Doritos 3D, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Shaggy star in an ad for Cheetos and a there will be a Wayne's World reunion for Uber Eats, among others.

v