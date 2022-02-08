Rashida Jones will star in the new Apple TV+ series "Sunny."

The streaming service said in a press release Monday that it gave a 10-episode series order to the dark comedy.

"Sunny" is created by Katie Robbins ("The Affair") and hails from Apple TV+ and A24.

The series is written and executive produced by Robbins, Ravi Nandan and Jess Lubben, with Lucy Tcherniak as director.

Jones will executive produce and star as Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash.

As "consolation," Suzie is given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband's electronics company.

"Though at first Suzie resents Sunny's attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship, as together they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to Suzie's family, becoming dangerously enmeshed in a world Suzie never knew existed," an official synopsis reads.

"Sunny" is based on the Colin O'Sullivan book "Dark Manual."

Jones is known for playing Karen Filippelli on "The Office" and Ann Perkins on "Parks and Recreation."

She recently portrayed Joya Barris on the Netflix series "#BlackAF."