Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead featured three shocking deaths in the battle between the Hillside community and their ferocious enemies the Whisperers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spoilers ahead.

First off, Beta (Ryan Hurst) killed his former fellow Whisperer Gamma (Thora Birch) when she tried to protect Alden (Callan McAuliffe,) Kelly (Angel Theory) and an infant, who were trapped in a car and surrounded by zombies.

Later in the episode, Earl (John Finn) tried to commit suicide with a sharp tool to the head after he was bitten by a walker and feared turning into a zombie and attacking the children he was charged with protecting.

When the rescue party arrives, Judith (Cailey Fleming) is seen sitting on the floor, visibly shaken near Earl's body, suggesting she might have had to put Earl down so he didn't reanimate.

The most stunning death came in the closing moments of Season 10, Episode 12, however.

The duplicitous Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) lured Whisperers leader Alpha (Samantha Morton) to a cabin where he said he had her traitorous daughter Lydia (Cassady McClincy) tied up and waiting for her.

When they arrived, Negan slit Alpha's throat.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

A scene later, he dropped Alpha's severed head at Carol's feet, revealing he and Carol ( Melissa McBride ) had been secretly working together to undermine Alpha, the woman who killed Carol's son Henry (Matt Lintz.)

Talking Dead, the post-show analysis program where actors go to say "goodbye" after their characters are killed off, was canceled for the night in the wake of concerns over the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

"We wanted to let you know that in light of everything that's happening, #TalkingDead will be temporarily going dark this Sunday, March 15th. Take care of yourselves and each other! We'll be in touch soon," the talk show's Twitter feed said Saturday.

Most talk shows -- along with festivals, live performances and film shoots -- have been canceled in an effort to limit the spread of the disease.