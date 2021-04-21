Sundance award winner 'CODA' coming to Apple TV+, theaters in August
UPI News Service, 04/21/2021
Apple Original Films announced on Wednesday that Sundance award winner CODA is coming to Apple TV+ and theaters on Aug. 13.
CODA follows 17-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) who is the only hearing member of her deaf family. Ruby acts as an interpreter for her parents and discovers a gift for singing after joining her high school's choir club.
Ruby is encouraged to apply to a prestigious music school, but is torn between staying with her family or pursuing her dreams.
