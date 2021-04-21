Apple Original Films announced on Wednesday that Sundance award winner CODA is coming to Apple TV+ and theaters on Aug. 13.

CODA follows 17-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) who is the only hearing member of her deaf family. Ruby acts as an interpreter for her parents and discovers a gift for singing after joining her high school's choir club.

Ruby is encouraged to apply to a prestigious music school, but is torn between staying with her family or pursuing her dreams.

Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant, Amy Forsyth, Kevin Chapman and Marlee Matlin star in the film, from writer and director Sian Heder.

CODA, which stands for child of deaf adults, won big at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, where it was presented in the U.S. Dramatic Competition category.

The film won the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast, the Directing Award, the Audience Award and the Grand Jury Prize.