The Sundance Institute announced Tuesday that the 2023 film festival will be a hybrid festival in Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah, online and in satellite locations Jan. 19-29.

The 2022 Sundance Film Festival was intended to be hybrid, too, but was moved entirely online for the second year in a row due to the Omicron surge.

Sundance hosted its first virtual film festival in 2021 during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. 2021 Best Picture Oscar winner CODA premiered as the opening night film at the 2021 virtual festival. Documentary winner Summer of Soul (... or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) also premiered in virtual competition.

The Sundance announcement promised a larger movie selection than 2021 and 2022, but no details on a specific number of titles. Health safety and vaccination policy, along with ticket package information, will be forthcoming closer to the event.

Sundance is now accepting film submissions through September.