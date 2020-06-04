Milwaukee's Summerfest 2020 music festival has been canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Milwaukee World Festival Inc. board of directors made the decision to cancel the event on Thursday.

Summerfest was set to kick off in June and was originally delayed to September. This is the first time Summerfest has been canceled in its 53-year history.

Halsey, Dave Matthews Band, Guns N' Roses and more were set to perform at the festival. The next Summerfest will take place in 2021.

Refunds for Summerfest admission tickets purchased through Summerfest.com or Ticketmaster are available.

"Given the information available today, and the uncertainty surrounding very large gatherings, we cannot in good conscience proceed with the festival this year. The immediate future presents multiple levels of risk for our fans, and we choose the side of safety," Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. said in a statement.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a number of concerts and music festivals to be canceled. The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals in California have been postponed until October.