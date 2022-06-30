Hollywood's upcoming film and TV slate looks a lot like a summer reading list, with fresh takes on bestsellers, literary classics and family favorites.

Here are 10 of the upcoming book adaptations.

Mr. Malcolm's List -- In theaters

Set in 19th-century England, this period romance film was written by Suzanne Allain, based on her romance novel of the same name. It stars Gangs of London actor á¹¢á»páº¹Ì Di¬ri­si¹ as Mr. Malcolm, a handsome bachelor seeking a bride. When he rejects Julia Thistlewaite (Zawe Ashton) for not meeting his high standards, she persuades her friend Selina Dalton (Freida Pinto) to play the role of his ideal match as part of a revenge scheme. Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Theo James co-star. The film opens Friday.

The Terminal List -- Prime Video

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin -- Lifetime

Based on V.C. Andrews' gothic novel, Garden of Shadows, this four-part limited series is an origin story about Olivia Winfield, the grandchild-imprisoning villain of Flowers of the Attic. Lost in Austen actress Jemima Rooper plays young Olivia, whose life is changed forever when she meets wealthy and charming Malcolm Foxworth (Max Irons). Shortly after they marry in 1950s Virginia, Malcolm reveals himself to be sinister and cruel. His behavior only worsens with the arrival of Malcolm's kind father Garland (Kelsey Grammer) and his bubbly, pregnant new wife Alicia (Alana Boden), leading to a twisted plot that will impact several generations of their family. T'Shan Williams, Harry Hamlin, Paul Wesley and Kate Mulgrew co-star. The show premieres July 9.

Persuasion -- Netflix

Directed by Carrie Cracknell, this latest movie adaptation of Jane Austen's 19th-century British love story stars Fifty Shades alum Dakota Johnson as heroine Anne Elliot. Anne is a spinster who must decide whether to give Navy Capt. Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis) a second chance years after calling off their engagement because her snooty, but financially struggling family doesn't like him. Henry Golding, Richard E. Grant, Ben Bailey and Suki Waterhouse co-star. The film opens July 15.

Where the Crawdads Sing -- In theaters

Based on Delia Owens' mystery, the film casts Normal People actress Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kya, an impoverished woman in 1950s and '60s North Carolina who is accused of murdering Chase Andrews (Harris Dickinson), a rich and popular young man who promises to marry her, then leaves her for another woman. The movie's ensemble includes Taylor John Smith, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer and David Stathairn. Reese Witherspoon produced the film, which features on its soundtrack an original song called "Carolina" from Taylor Swift. The film opens July 15.

The Gray Man -- Netflix

This adaptation of Mark Greaney's novel is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who previously collaborated with Evans on Captain America: Civil War and other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Evans and La La Land actor Ryan Gosling play a CIA agent and assassin respectively in the spy thriller. Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard co-star. The film premieres July 22.

Amber Brown -- Apple TV+

Directed and written by Bonnie Hunt, this modern family comedy series is based on the books of the late Paula Danziger. Carsyn Rose plays the title character -- a bright, creative tween who is starting middle school just as her best friend Justin (Joshua Gallup) moves away and her divorced mom Sarah (Sarah Drew) is considering marrying her new boyfriend Max (Darin Brooks). Liliana Inouye, Michael Yo and Ashley Williams co-star. The show premieres July 29.

Bullet Train -- In theaters

Oscar winner Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin trying to redeem himself by getting his most recent job done right after a string of snafus in this action-comedy film. Sandra Bullock, who worked briefly with Pitt on The Lost City, plays Ladybug's handler. Deadpool 2 director David Leitch helms the film, which is set in modern-day Japan. It is based on Maria Beetle by KÅtarÅ Isaka. The cast includes Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Shannon and Brian Tyree Henry. The film opens Aug. 5.

House of the Dragon -- HBO

The fantasy drama series is based on George R.R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood. It takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen, the ancestors of GOT's mad, dragon-riding queen Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). The new show stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans. The show premieres Aug. 21.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power -- Prime Video

This epic fantasy drama is inspired by the good-versus-evil stories of the late J.R.R. Tolkien. It takes place in the Second Age of Middle-earth's history, thousands of years before the magical adventures of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Owain Arthur and Sophia Nomvete star. The show premieres Sept. 2.