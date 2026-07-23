The source claimed Summer House executives believed it wouldn't "be a fun summer" for Amanda since she doesn't have "organic relationships with the rest of the cast" amid her scandalous romance with West.
The source said Amanda -- who made her debut on Summer House's first season in 2017 -- seemed to agree that the show was no longer "a good fit" for her and that the other cast members agreed with the decision.
"Amanda doesn't feel those are her genuine friendships anymore and wants to focus on her next chapter and what that looks like," the source said added.
"[She] and West are at ease that they will not be on the show. They are both okay with moving on."
West and Amanda went public with their romance in March, only two months after Amanda and Kyle announced their divorce.
On the three-part reunion of Summer House's tenth season, Amanda and West revealed that they first kissed in February and first had sex after they released a statement via Instagram about their relationship in March.
Ciara reportedly confronted Amanda and said, "Over the past six years, I have been your f-cking champion. I couldn't fathom that I would be sitting here pissed that you're f-cking my ex."
She added, "He wants to embarrass me. He wants to get his last little word, and I hope it works, because he's with you to spite me."