A new Summer House romance is reportedly budding as Season 11 continues to film.

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Carl Radke and Mia Calabrese -- who both entered the house single -- apparently have a mutual crush.

Mia recently appeared on Carl's "More Life" podcast and surprisingly admitted, "Carl, I have such a crush on you. I'm serious."

Mia continued, "You are so cute... and sure of yourself and confident."

Carl responded by telling Mia, "I have a crush on you as well."

Carl also acknowledged how his co-star is "cool and confident."

However, Mia said she needs more time to heal from her split with ex-boyfriend Scott Robert Williams.

Mia revealed in May that she and Scott had called it quits on their relationship.

"I don't believe in, like, going from one relationship to the next. That is so weird," Mia explained to Carl.

"I needed some time," she elaborated. "And I still need more time. I'm still in the place of, like, I need time. I'm not ready to, like, seriously date anyone or do any of those things."

Mia previously explained that she and Scott had broken up shortly after the tenth season of Summer House.

"I'm not looking for anyone right now," she said this past spring, according to Cosmopolitan.

"I'm just looking to pour into myself. I think it's unhealthy to go from one serious relationship to another. Like, let's pump the brakes. Let's just celebrate me."
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The Summer House cast for Season 11 was officially revealed by Bravo in July after weeks of anticipation over who would be returning.

"We figured the #Emmys nomination called for a full-send announcement," Bravo wrote via X on July 13.

"Here are the OFFICIAL cast members returning to #SummerHouse! Season 11 filming now..."

Bravo proceeded to post photos of Mia, Carl, Bailey Taylor, Ciara Miller, Jesse Solomon, KJ Dillard, Kyle Cooke, and Lindsay Hubbard.

Hours earlier, Ciara had confirmed that she planned to return to Summer House.

"I have Summer House to shoot -- season 11," Ciara said while addressing her absence from the July 11 episode of Love Island USA: Aftersun. "I gotta get back to the Hamptons."

Ciara's ex-boyfriend West Wilson confirmed his exit from Summer House in late June after rumors had swirled he'd been dumped from the show.

Around that same time, reports surfaced that Amanda Batula, Ben Waddell and Levi Sebree would also not be reprising their roles on the show.

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A source told Us Weekly in late June that it wasn't Amanda's decision to leave.

"Amanda was not invited back to Season 11," the source told Us.

The source claimed Summer House executives believed it wouldn't "be a fun summer" for Amanda since she doesn't have "organic relationships with the rest of the cast" amid her scandalous romance with West.

The source said Amanda -- who made her debut on Summer House's first season in 2017 -- seemed to agree that the show was no longer "a good fit" for her and that the other cast members agreed with the decision.

"Amanda doesn't feel those are her genuine friendships anymore and wants to focus on her next chapter and what that looks like," the source said added.

"[She] and West are at ease that they will not be on the show. They are both okay with moving on."

West and Amanda went public with their romance in March, only two months after Amanda and Kyle announced their divorce.

On the three-part reunion of Summer House's tenth season, Amanda and West revealed that they first kissed in February and first had sex after they released a statement via Instagram about their relationship in March.

Ciara reportedly confronted Amanda and said, "Over the past six years, I have been your f-cking champion. I couldn't fathom that I would be sitting here pissed that you're f-cking my ex."

She added, "He wants to embarrass me. He wants to get his last little word, and I hope it works, because he's with you to spite me."

West and Ciara dated on Summer House's eighth season and broke up in late 2023. Ciara has since been vocal about West and Amanda's alleged betrayal and how much they hurt her.

Season 10 of Summer House wrapped its reunion and bonus "The Aftermath" episode in June on Bravo.

Bravo and Peacock executive Noah Samton admitted earlier this summer that Ciara is "the future" of the show and so her future participation is crucial.
About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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