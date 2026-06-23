'Summer House' star Dara Levitan confirms breakup with KJ Dillard
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/23/2026
Summer House star Dara Levitan has confirmed that her relationship with co-star KJ Dillard is over.
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Dara, 33, announced her breakup during the Thursday, June 18 episode of her "Five More Minutes" podcast.
"Do you want to know what's setting me off? Well, I'm single," Dara told her co-host Carly Rivlin and guest Sean Garrette.
Carly replied, "Are we going to talk about it?"
However, Dara quickly shut down the conversation and declined to reveal more details.
"No, that's all we're going to say about it because I can't do tears this morning, and there's no way I'm talking about it without crying," Dara admitted.
Dara and KJ were shown dating on Season 10 of the Bravo reality series after they met through their mutual friend and co-star, West Wilson, who went public with his shocking Amanda Batula romance in March.
Dara's brief comment about her split from KJ finally addresses weeks of speculation that the pair ended their relationship.
Not only did fans realize that Dara and KJ unfollowed each other on Instagram, but the former couple's Summer House co-star Jesse Solomon had also claimed they were done during a June 9 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
"They broke up, yeah," Jesse, 33, said, according toPeople. "Last I heard, they were broken up. Sorry if that's not public."
Days before Jesse dropped that bombshell, KJ reportedly revealed on Summer House co-star Carl Radke's podcast, More Life with Carl Radke, that he and Dara had temporarily split in Fall 2025.
KJ reportedly opened up about his mental health issues and admitted that he and Dara were "struggling."
"I was taking out what I was going through out on her. I wasn't even aware of it," KJ confessed during the June 2 podcast appearance.
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During Summer House's three-part reunion event for Season 10, KJ got candid about how he was previously hospitalized for self-harm and later diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD), according to People.
"I was [in the hospital] for a week," KJ shared. "[Mia Calabrese] and [Ciara Miller] were there almost every day."
Following the reunion, KJ elaborated on his BPD diagnosis and treatment.
"I needed that because for years I didn't know what was going on with me or why I felt things so deeply," he said at the time, adding that he's glad his story can help other people going through a similar crisis.
"People will literally message me and say that I saved their life. I'm just shocked because I was just speaking my truth. That's all I was doing."
Summer House's Season 11 cast has yet to be officially announced, but Bravo and Peacock executive Noah Samton admitted last week that Ciara is "the future" of the show and her participation is crucial.