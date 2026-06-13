'Summer House' star Ciara Miller slams West Wilson's beta blocker claim as "bullsh-t"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/13/2026
Summer House star Ciara Miller has slammed ex West Wilson's claim that a beta blocker caused his lack of emotion during the Season 10 reunion show on Bravo.
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Ciara took to Threads following the June 9 reunion show and put West on blast, accusing him of using his blood pressure medication as an excuse for his behavior.
"Just a medical note: beta blockers DON'T remove emotion. They work by blocking adrenaline from binding to beta receptors in your heart, blood vessels, and muscles (the receptors responsible for the physical symptoms of anxiety like increased heart rate, raised blood pressure, and trembling)," Ciara, a registered nurse, wrote.
"The EMOTIONAL EXPERIENCE remains, but the physical stress response can't fully activate," Ciara continued.
"It's like putting your 'fight or flight' symptoms on DND... enough with the beta blocker bullsh-t."
On Part 3 of the reunion, Summer House star Jesse Solomon lamented about how he felt like he was "losing a brother" over West's actions, and West noticeably replied with stoicism and aloofness, Peoplereported.
"I wanted to be here today to apologize and try to articulate well and I... the friendships here matter to me so f-cking much and it sucks knowing that I'm responsible for watching the cracks in all of this," West replied.
Bravo executive Andy Cohen pointed out how West seemed a little off in his response.
"No offense, are you on like, a bunch of beta blockers or what? Everybody's so emotional around you about you and your relationship, and you're like this," Andy noted.
"I took a beta blocker," West confirmed.
"I don't know if that's why I'm not sobbing in this moment. This matters to me. I apologize if I don't read emotional enough."
Earlier in the reunion, West had claimed his impassiveness was because he was "trying to stay composed as much as possible."
"Or," Ciara interjected, "you're just a sociopath."
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Ciara's Thread remarks come several months after West and her former bestie, Amanda Batula, confirmed their romantic relationship in March.
"We've shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows, and what's developed recently was the last thing either of us expected," West and Amanda wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time.
"Our connection grew out of a genuine, longstanding friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care."
Amanda had only announced her separation from estranged husband Kyle Cooke several months earlier in January after four years of marriage.
The love triangle sparked a Summer House controversy similar to "#Scandavol," when Vanderpump Rules alum Tom Sandoval had cheated on his girlfriend of nearly a decade, Love Island USA host Ariana Madix, with her then-best friend Raquel Leviss.
Amanda and West's relationship was a hot topic on the Summer House reunion, which aired as three parts on Bravo beginning in May.