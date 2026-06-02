'Summer House' star Ciara Miller says "bad karma is coming" for Amanda Batula and West Wilson
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/02/2026
Summer House star Ciara Miller has thrown shade at her co-stars Amanda Batula and West Wilson.
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"I believe in [karma], and I know a few people who've got some bad karma coming in their future," Ciara, 30, toldInterview magazine on Tuesday, June 2.
Ciara also noted "it's not always a great idea" to live with multiple roommates in a share house.
"Here's my advice: Maybe don't have relations in the share house," she noted.
"Just have fun, get drunk, and get a little messy. But don't screw your neighbor in the next room."
Ciara's remarks came after her ex, West, and her former bestie, Amanda, confirmed their romantic relationship in March.
The love triangle sparked a Summer House controversy similar to "#Scandavol," when Vanderpump Rules alum Tom Sandoval had cheated on his girlfriend of nearly a decade, Love Island USA host Ariana Madix, with her then-best friend Raquel Leviss.
"We've shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows, and what's developed recently was the last thing either of us expected," West and Amanda wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time.
"Our connection grew out of a genuine, longstanding friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care."
Amanda had only announced her separation from estranged husband Kyle Cooke several months earlier in January. (Amanda and Kyle were married for four years).
West and Amanda were asked to speak about their controversial relationship during Part 1 ofSummer House's Season 10 reunion in late May.
"I went to call Amanda to ask her out to drinks with me and [Mia Calabrese] and her location was at West's house. So I called. Texted. She didn't answer," Ciara recalled of her initial suspicion that West and Amanda were hooking up, according toUs Weekly.
Amanda claimed that she was at West's house because he'd been there for her and wanted to see how she was doing.
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But Ciara argued that she had been a good friend to Amanda as well, only to be ignored.
Ciara later shared text messages that showed Amanda denying her romance with West.
According to Ciara, the text reportedly read in part, "I feel like everything I do is under a microscope and I cant believe I'm even having to text you this right now, but West and I are very much so just friends. I'm sad we're even having to discuss this."
Amanda claimed that her relationship with West was just "PG" at that point and they were just "talking," according to Us.
However, Amanda ultimately admitted she lied about the nature of her relationship with West.
"There are a million other f-cking guys in New York City," Ciara yelled at Amanda.
"You know how much that f-cked me up. You chose the one guy [that I dated]. You did it on purpose because you're a snake. You're a snake in the f***ing grass. You move silent, but you're f***ing deadly."
Although Ciara clearly got hurt, the scandal thrust her into the spotlight.
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Ciara was recently announced as one of the celebrities competing on Season 35 of Dancing with the Stars this fall, and she's also set to co-host Love Island USA Aftersun with Tefi Pessoa.