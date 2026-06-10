'Summer House' star Ciara Miller blasts Amanda Batula: "She was never a friend to me"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/10/2026
Summer House star Ciara Miller is shedding new light on her fractured friendship with Amanda Batula.
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Ciara accused her longtime co-star of being a one-sided friend and claimed Amanda has spent years playing the victim while rarely showing up for others in return.
"I was always a friend to her, and she was never a friend to me," Ciara, 30, said of Amanda, 34, in an interview with Harper's Bazaar published on Wednesday, June 10.
"Everyone's always there for [Amanda]. She never has to be there for anyone. She is always the damsel in distress, always the victim."
Ciara continued, "In the six years, I don't think she's really ever had to be there for me. And not that a friendship is based on reciprocity, but it's now really clear that there was no type of reciprocity on her side."
The Summer House star went on to claim how she tried to "hang out" with Amanda "outside of filming" as well as "check on her" and "speak life into her."
The nurse went on to vent about how Amanda often plays "the victim" and is "oblivious" to situations.
"I'm not going to go back and rehash the past, but everything now moving forward is on the cutting-room floor," Ciara explained.
"Silence is an option. But I know things. I see things. I'm done protecting people by not saying anything. It's really like a 'don't f-ck with me' era. If you want it, you can get it. Don't f-ck with me."
Ciara has also realized something about her ex, West Wilson, who confirmed his relationship with Amanda in February, less than two months after Amanda and Kyle had announced their January split following four years of marriage.
"I didn't realize how much he hated me," Ciara said of West, who complained about Ciara's lack of support and compassion in the past.
Ciara -- who dated West while filming Season 8 of Summer House before they split in December 2023 -- suggested that West may be dating Amanda now out of resentment or spite.
"He got me good," Ciara noted. "He can lie, cheat, cover it up, and do it again."
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Ciara insisted that she's done with West.
"At this point, I already know who he is, so I'm done wasting my breath on him," she said. "I'm pretty sure I advanced his visibility."
Ciara explained that Amanda and West going public with their romance in March "felt like a true break in the friend group" and it was clear at that time things "would never be the same."
Ciara also acknowledged that West and Amanda's relationship truly "hurt" her feelings.
"But I can't even really express why it hurt my feelings, because people think that I'm going to bring up the race card, and everyone's going to get all freaked out and then immediately not hear what I have to say," she vented.
"It's unfortunate to have these conversations. It has to be strategic, in a way where people don't immediately have their walls up and they don't go into defense mode."
Ciara concluded, "I feel that Black women don't really get the opportunity in the public eye to be loved and to love freely without either harassment or judgment."
Part 3 of the Summer House reunion just aired on Tuesday, June 9 on Bravo.
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Bravo, however, announced there will be a bonus episode, Summer House: The Aftermath, that will feature additional conversations filmed after the reunion wrapped in late April.
Ciara was recently announced as one of the celebrities competing on Season 35 of Dancing with the Stars this fall, and she's also set to co-host Love Island USA Aftersun with Tefi Pessoa.