Summer House star Carl Radke says he is 90 days sober.

ADVERTISEMENT

The television personality discussed his sobriety and the support he's received since his brother's death during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Radke's brother Curtis Radke died of a drug overdose at age 40 in August. Summer House Season 5 showed Radke learn of his brother's death and cope with his passing.

"Our family's come together in a beautiful way, and it's connected with a lot of people out there," Radke said. "I never really thought I'd live it out on Bravo, but the support I've had, and my friends, and everybody coming together, it's been amazing."

"I hope everybody knows you're not alone. There's help out there," he added.

Radke then shared that he is 90 days sober.

"My brother really never stuck to a program, and it was something I needed to do. Really proud of myself for doing that," he said. "So I'm feeling great and I'm happy to be here."

Radke said on Instagram in March that the Summer House episode that showed him learning of his brother's death was "the most vulnerable and raw" he's ever been.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"So I'm still processing/healing as I write this," he said. "It's just very very hard. I feel so lucky to have my Mom and Dad who have come together in a beautiful way. I can't thank my family and friends enough. The producers, the crew, everyone involved in making of our show, thank you."

"If there's any silver lining in what our family is experiencing in such a public way is that we hope this can help others. Curtis had a big heart and would have hoped he could use his experiences to help people," he added.

Summer House is a Bravo reality series that follows a group of friends who share a summer house in Montauk. The series co-stars Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera, Hannah Berner, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson and Ciara Miller.