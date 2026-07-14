The Summer House cast for Season 11 has officially been revealed by Bravo after weeks of anticipation over who would be returning.

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"We figured the #Emmys nomination called for a full-send announcement," Bravo wrote via X on Monday, July 13.

"Here are the OFFICIAL cast members returning to #SummerHouse! Season 11 filming now..."

Bravo proceeded to post photos of Bailey Taylor, Ciara Miller, Carl Radke, Jesse Solomon, KJ Dillard, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, and Mia Calabrese.

Hours earlier, Ciara, 30, had confirmed that she'll be gracing Summer House with her presence once again.

"I have Summer House to shoot -- season 11," Ciara said while addressing her absence from the July 11 episode of Love Island USA: Aftersun. "I gotta get back to the Hamptons."

Amanda Batula, 34, and West Wilson, 31, will not be returning for the new season. Ben Waddell and Levi Sebree also won't be reprising their roles on the show.

A source told Us Weekly in late June that Amanda wouldn't be returning to Summer House for Season 11 -- and that it wasn't her decision.

"Amanda was not invited back to Season 11," the source told Us.

The source claimed Summer House executives believed it wouldn't "be a fun summer" for Amanda since she doesn't have "organic relationships with the rest of the cast" amid her scandalous romance with West, who is Ciara's ex-boyfriend.

The source said Amanda -- who made her debut on Summer House's first season in 2017 -- seemed to agree that the show was no longer "a good fit" for her and that the other cast members agreed with the decision.

"Amanda doesn't feel those are her genuine friendships anymore and wants to focus on her next chapter and what that looks like," the source said added.

"[She] and West are at ease that they will not be on the show. They are both okay with moving on."
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Rumors swirled earlier that month that West had been dumped from Summer House, and he confirmed his exit on June 24.

West and Amanda went public with their romance in March, only two months after Amanda and Kyle announced their divorce.

On the three-part reunion of Summer House's tenth season, Amanda and West revealed that they first kissed in February and first had sex after they released a statement via Instagram about their relationship in March.

Ciara reportedly confronted Amanda and said, "Over the past six years, I have been your f-cking champion. I couldn't fathom that I would be sitting here pissed that you're f-cking my ex."

She added, "He wants to embarrass me. He wants to get his last little word, and I hope it works, because he's with you to spite me."

West and Ciara dated on Summer House's eighth season and broke up in late 2023. Ciara has since been vocal about West and Amanda's alleged betrayal and how much they hurt her.

Season 10 of Summer House wrapped its reunion and bonus "The Aftermath" episode in June on Bravo.

While several cast members were in talks to return to Summer House earlier this summer, Bravo and Peacock executive Noah Samton revealed that Ciara is "the future" of the show and her participation is crucial.
About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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