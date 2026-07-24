'Summer House' alum Amanda Batula reportedly not pregnant after viral West Wilson video sparks rumors
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/24/2026
Summer House alum Amanda Batula is reportedly not pregnant after she and boyfriend West Wilson suggested otherwise in a viral video.
ADVERTISEMENT
According to an insider, Amanda "isn't pregnant" but "wants to have kids with West in the near future," Us Weeklyreported on Wednesday, July 22.
Multiple sources actually told the magazine that the In the City star, 34, is not expecting a child.
"[Wanting kids with West] is why the cast is still mad at her because it seems she had these intentions all along," the insider added.
Pregnancy speculation sparked when Amanda wore a flowy dress to a wedding in Montana with West earlier this month. Many fans wondered if Amanda was trying to hide a baby bump.
Amanda and West then poked fun at the speculation -- and ultimately fueled it -- when West uploaded a TikTok video on Tuesday, July 14, of his girlfriend shopping for pickles and ice cream.
The video appeared to be referencing how many pregnant women experience odd food cravings.
In addition, Amanda wore an oversized pink-and-white striped shirt in the video that hid her physique.
West skipped a caption for his post, but he did engage with some followers who made it clear they were amused by the couple's antics in the comments section.
West "liked" some of the comments, including, "This is actually funny as f*** (I get it)."
Amanda and West publicly confirmed their relationship in March after previously denying rumors they were more than friends.
Amanda and West told the world about their romance only two months after Amanda and Kyle Cooke announced their divorce.
On the three-part reunion of Summer House's tenth season that aired in June, Amanda and West claimed their first kiss was in February and they had sex for the first time after going public with their relationship in March.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
West previously dated Ciara Miller and their romance played out on Summer House's eighth season. The pair broke up in late 2023.
The source claimed Summer House executives believed it wouldn't "be a fun summer" for Amanda since she doesn't have "organic relationships with the rest of the cast" amid her scandalous romance with West.
The source said Amanda -- who made her debut on Summer House's first season in 2017 -- seemed to agree with her fellow cast members that the show was no longer "a good fit" for her.
"Amanda doesn't feel those are her genuine friendships anymore and wants to focus on her next chapter and what that looks like," the source said added.
"[She] and West are at ease that they will not be on the show. They are both okay with moving on."