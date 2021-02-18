Lupita Nyong'o's book Sulwe will be adapted as a new animated musical.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 37-year-old actress confirmed Thursday that her children's book will be adapted at Netflix.

"Sulwe is going to be an animated movie!! Thank you to the readers of all ages who have joined #Sulwe on her starry ride. I'm so excited for this next adventure on @Netflix!" Nyong'o tweeted.

Sulwe is written by Nyong'o and illustrated by Vashti Harrison. The book follows Sulwe, a child who struggles with having skin darker than anyone she knows. The character embarks on a magical journey where she learns the eye-opening story of the sisters Night and Day.

"The book tells a story about colorism, self-esteem and learning that true beauty comes from within," an official logline reads.

Nyong'o said she is "thrilled" that Sulwe will be adapted at Netflix.

"Sulwe is a mirror for dark-skinned children to see themselves, a window for those who may not be familiar with colorism, to have understanding and empathy, and an invitation for all who feel different and unseen to recognize their innate beauty and value," the actrss said in a statement.

"I am thrilled that the book is being adapted into an animated musical that we hope inspires children all around the world to celebrate their uniqueness," she added.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Nyong'o is known for voicing Maz Kanata in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. She also plays Nakia in the Marvel film Black Panther.