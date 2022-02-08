Disney has announced it renewed its family adventure series, Secrets of Sulphur Springs, for a third season.

The time-travel mystery airs on Disney Channel and streams on Disney+

The story began with middle-school student Griffin (Preston Oliver) moving with his family into Louisiana's dilapidated Tremont Hotel, which happens to have a resident ghost and a secret portal to the past in the basement.

Kyliegh Curran plays Harper, who is obsessed with the history of the building, befriends Griffin and together they explore the inn and travel to 1990 where they meet their own parents as kids, as well as Savannah (Elle Graham,) a missing girl whom their town believes is dead.

By the end of Season 1, Griffin and Harper realize Savannah is very much alive; she just relocated to the 1960s.

Season 2, airing now, follows Griffin and Harper as they travel to 1930 where Harper meets her great-grandmother after Savannah finds old photos of Harper's family.