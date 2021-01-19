Suicide Squad star Joel Kinnaman is engaged to be married.

The 41-year-old actor recently got engaged to his girlfriend, 25-year-old model Kelly Gale

Kinnaman shared a photo from his proposal Monday on Instagram. The picture shows Kinnaman on one knee while smiling at a sitting Gale.

"She said no. Jus kidding..." Kinnaman captioned the post.

Gale posted photos from the moment on her own account.

"Yours forever," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Gale also called Kinnaman's proposal the "most beautiful moment."

Kinnaman's Suicide Squad co-star Jai Courtney, director James Gunn and actor Wilmer Valderrama were among those to congratulate the couple on social media.

"Congrats brother!" Gunn, who will direct the Suicide Squad sequel The Suicide Squad, wrote.

"Yes brother!! Felicidades, Here's to an amazing and adventurous life," Valderrama said.

In addition, Kinnaman's ex-wife, Cleo Wattenstrom, commented with heart emojis, while his ex-girlfriend Olivia Munn left four "100" emojis.

Kinnaman and Gale went public with their relationship in 2019, according to People. The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of For All Mankind in October 2019.

Gale shared a slideshow of photos with Kinnaman on Instagram while celebrating his birthday in November.

"Happy birthday baby," she wrote. "I love living life with you. 41 looks goooooood."

In addition to Suicide Squad, Kinnaman is known for playing Will Conway on House of Cards, Stephen Holder in The Killing and Takeshi Kovacs in Altered Carbon Season 1. Gale is known for her modeling work with Victoria's Secret and Sports Illustrated.