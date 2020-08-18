A Virginia man said he was only trying to escape from the sudden rain when he scored a $158,377 lottery jackpot.

Garland Harrison of Petersburg told Virginia Lottery officials he was out walking recently when a sudden downpour left him scrambling for cover.

Harrison said he ducked into the Produce Center store to escape the rain and decided to buy a Print 'n Play Rolling Jackpot ticket.

The man said he didn't realize until he arrived home later that the ticket was a $158,377 jackpot winner.

"It feels good to win," Harrison told officials when he claimed his prize.

The winner said he doesn't yet have any plans for his windfall.