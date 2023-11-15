Hulu released the trailer for Such Brave Girls on Wednesday. The series will premiere Dec. 15.

Such Brave Girls follows sister Josie (Kat Sadler) and Billie (Lizzie Davidson), and their single mother, Deb ( Louise Brealey ). Sadler and Davidson are sisters in real-life.

In the trailer, Josie experiments with a boyfriend and has a pregnancy scare. Deb struggles with a new relationship with a widower. The girls talk about everything including their periods and their absent father.

Sadler created the show. The Inbetweeners and Friday Night Dinner star Simon Bird directs.

The season is six half-hour episodes. It premieres Nov. 22 in the U.K. BBC Director of Comedy Jon Petrie commissioned the series with Gregor Sharp as commissioning editor.

VAL and A24 produce Such Brave Girls. Jack Bayles and Phil Clarke are executive producers.