'Succession' star Kieran Culkin narrates GameStop doc for HBO
UPI News Service, 02/26/2022
Succession scene-stealer Kieran Culkin will be heard narrating Gaming Wall Street, a two-part documentary debuting Thursday on HBO Max.
The finance-focused program explores last year's short squeeze of GameStop.
"I wanted to create a compelling documentary about a niche online community which grew into the movement behind GameStop and momentarily shifted the balance of power on Wall Street," director Tobias Deml said in a statement Friday.
"I saw a great need for access to education about investing. We have the opportunity to right a decades-old wrong created by powerful firms that have been gaming the system to the detriment of society. I hope that viewers will feel empowered to see themselves as investors and be part of a much-needed reform to Wall Street."
