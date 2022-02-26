Succession scene-stealer Kieran Culkin will be heard narrating Gaming Wall Street, a two-part documentary debuting Thursday on HBO Max.

The finance-focused program explores last year's short squeeze of GameStop.

"I wanted to create a compelling documentary about a niche online community which grew into the movement behind GameStop and momentarily shifted the balance of power on Wall Street," director Tobias Deml said in a statement Friday.

"I saw a great need for access to education about investing. We have the opportunity to right a decades-old wrong created by powerful firms that have been gaming the system to the detriment of society. I hope that viewers will feel empowered to see themselves as investors and be part of a much-needed reform to Wall Street."