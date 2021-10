Succession actor Kieran Culkin has signed on to guest host the Nov. 6 edition of Saturday Night Live in New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will provide the evening's musical entertainment.

SNL is now in its 47th season. Cast members include Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Colin Jost and Michael Che.

This season's guest hosts have been Jason Sudeikis, Rami Malek, Kim Kardashian and Owen Wilson.

Next weekend's show, which airs the night before Halloween, will be a rerun.