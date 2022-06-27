HBO announced the start of production of Succession Season 4 on Monday. Production is taking place in New York City.

Season 4 will pick up as Logan Roy (Brian Cox) attempts to sell Waystar Royco to tech billionaire Lukas Matsson ( Alexander Skarsgard ). Selling the company is a long, complicated process that forces Logan's children to contemplate their futures if none of them succeed Logan.

Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoe Winters, and Jeannie Berlin return. HBO will announce new Season 4 cast later.

Mark Mylod is listed as the director of the season premiere. Mylod directed 12 episodes in the previous three seasons and is an executive producer.

The Season 3 finale aired Dec. 13 on HBO. Creator Jesse Armstrong returns as showrunner.

Season 3 was only nine episodes. HBO did not announce an episode count or premiere date for Season 4.