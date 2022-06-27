'Succession' Season 4 begins production in New York
UPI News Service, 06/27/2022
HBO announced the start of production of Succession Season 4 on Monday. Production is taking place in New York City.
Season 4 will pick up as Logan Roy (Brian Cox) attempts to sell Waystar Royco to tech billionaire Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard). Selling the company is a long, complicated process that forces Logan's children to contemplate their futures if none of them succeed Logan.
