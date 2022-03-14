Sarah Snook has tested positive for COVID-19, her Succession co-stars announced after the actress missed the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Succession took home the best Drama series honor at the Critics Choice Awards, with Snook and her co-star Kieran Culkin winning Best Supporting Actress and Actor in a Drama Series.

Culkin confirmed to reporters in the press room that Snook was not present due to testing positive for COVID-19 that morning. Snook was last seen at the Directors Guild of America Awards on Saturday.

"She's okay. She's stuck in a really nice hotel room with her husband who also has it. They are both feeling fine," Culkin said.

"She just won an award, she's fine," Culkin continued.

Succession star Brian Cox also commented on Snook's absence.

"[Expletive] COVID, she could have got here," he said.