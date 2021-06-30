Stuart Damon, best known for portraying Dr. Alan Quartermaine on General Hospital, has died at the age of 84.

Damon's family confirmed his death to ABC News 7 in Los Angeles, stating that he was struggling with renal failure.

"It was his favorite place to be. He loved playing Alan and was always so appreciative of that role and that job. It was his passion," Damon's son Christopher said in a statement to ABC News 7 reporter George Pennacchio, who posted the quote on Facebook.

General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini confirmed Damon's death to USA Today.

"Stuart Damon played beloved patriarch Alan Quartermaine for 30 years. He was a great actor and even greater man. His legacy lives on through GH and all the lives he touched and all those who loved him. He will be missed," Valentini said.

Damon was nominated for seven Daytime Emmys for his role as Dr. Alan Quartermaine and won in 1999. He starred on the soap opera until 2007 and made guest appearances until 2013.

The actor also reprised his General Hospital role in spinoff series Port Charles.

Damon additionally starred in a 1965 CBS television adaptation of Cinderella and on British programs The New Avengers, Steptoe and Son and The Saint.

"Broken hearted to hear of the passing of Stuart Damon . He played my adopted dad on General Hospital for 7 years and he was the most kind, wonderful, loving, supportive person. He always made me laugh and made me feel safe on set. I love, Stewy. Rest well, now, my friend," General Hospital star Amber Tamblyn said on Twitter.

"I am so grateful to have had this wonderful man in my life. I am vey sad today. #StuartDamon #GH," General Hospital star Genie Francis said on Twitter.