Retired Olympic boxer Nicola Adams has joined Strictly Come Dancing Season 18.

BBC One confirmed Wednesday that Adams, 37, will be part of the reality dance competition's new season.

"Swapping Olympic gold for Saturday night glitter. Boxer Nicola Adams OBE is stepping into the #Strictly ring!" the network tweeted.

Adams will be the first contestant to compete as part of a female same-sex dance team on the show. Her partner has yet to be announced.

"I'm really excited to be joining this year's incredible line-up for Strictly Come Dancing," Adams said on Instagram. "I'm a huge fan of the show and am thrilled to be part of something that holds such a special place in so many people's hearts."

"I also wanted to thank the BBC for supporting me and making me the first ever all female pairing; and it's amazing to be a part of the movement for change, diversity and breaking boundaries in the entertainment industry," she added.

Season 18 will also feature Caroline Quentin, Clara Amfo, Jason Bell, Max George and Ranvir Singh as contestants. The season will premiere in October.

Adams is a two-time Olympic gold medalist who competed in boxing at the 2012 London Summer Olympics and the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics. Adams, who is bisexual, is the first openly LGBTQ person to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing. She retired in 2019.