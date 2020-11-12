Nicola Adams has exited the BBC One series Strictly Come Dancing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show confirmed Thursday that Adams, a retired Olympic boxer, will leave Season 18 of the dance competition series due to her professional partner, Katya Jones, testing positive for COVID-19.

The show said Jones is asymptomatic and that Adams and Jones are quarantining separately.

"Hey guys! I'm absolutely devastated my Strictly journey has come to an end so soon. I had so much more to give and so many people to win for!" Adams said in a statement. "But I just want to say a huge thank you to Katya for being the best dance partner anyone could ask for. She pushed me way out of my comfort zone and it's been an incredible experience."

"I'm gutted to be out of the competition but in these unprecedented times and as frustrating as it is, the COVID measures in place are to keep everyone safe, and I'm doing what I can to help," she added. "I'll be spending the next 14 days isolating so I'd like to apologize in advance for the ridiculous amount of TikToks I'll be posting, in my new found free time when I'm not gaming!"

Jones said her time dancing with Adams was "an absolute inspiration."

"She's given her all each and every week and we were so excited to create more dances in the competition. Of course, I'm devastated to leave this way but I've made a friend for life and loved every moment of this special journey. I'd like to wish good luck to all the remaining couples!"

Adams was the first Strictly contest to compete as part of a female same-sex dance team.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Season 18 premiered in October. Bill Bailey, Caroline Quentin, Clara Amfo, HRVY, Jamie Laing, JJ Chalmers, Maisie SMith, Max George and Ranvir Singh remain in the competition.