PlayStation announced on Wednesday that Street Fighter V and PUBG: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds will be free to download for PlayStation Plus subscribers for September.

ADVERTISEMENT

PlayStation Plus is a paid membership for the PlayStation 4 that allows users to play games online with friends, get free games every month and receive discounts through the PlayStation Store.

Both games will be available for PlayStation Plus members starting on Sept. 1 and will be available to download until Oct. 5.

Street Fighter V is the latest entry in Capcom's signature fighting game series that features classic characters such as Ryu, Ken and Chun-Li, along with a host of newcomers.

PlayStation will be hosting a series of Street Fighter V tournaments that begin on Sept. 4. The tournaments will be open to players of all skill levels as they compete for cash prizes, a unique PlayStation 4 theme and a custom, in-game title.

PUBG: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is an online multiplayer, battle royale title where players will battle up to 99 other players across multiple maps. Players can also group up in squads of four.