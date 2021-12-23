South Korean boy band Stray Kids is back with new music.

The K-pop group released the album SKZ 2021 and a music video for the song "Placebo" on Thursday.

The "Placebo" video shows the members of Stray Kids celebrate the holidays at the office and at home, where they wish fans a merry Christmas.

SKZ 2021 is a compilation album that also features the songs "Scars," "Awaken," "Rock," "3rd Eye," "Insomnia," "Behind the Light," "My Side," "N/S," "0325," "For You," "Maze of Memories," "Broken Compass" and "Hoodie Season."

Stray Kids previously released a single album and music video for the holiday song "Christmas EveL."

Stray Kids released their second studio album, Noeasy, in August. The group consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.