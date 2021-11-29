South Korean boy band Stray Kids is back with a new music video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop group released a video Monday for the holiday special single "Christmas EveL."

The "Christmas EveL" video shows Stray Kids step in for Santa Claus, who is in the hospital. The group prepares and delivers gifts via a magical, transforming truck.

"Christmas EveL" appears on Stray Kids' single album of the same name, also released Monday. The album also features the songs "24 to 25," "Winter Falls" and the English version of "Domino."

Stray Kids are expected to release the "Winter Falls" music video soon. The group shared a new teaser for the video Saturday.

Stray Kids released their second studio album, Noeasy, in August. The group consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.