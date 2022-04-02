Stray Kids' Stray Kids Mini Album is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Lil Durk's 7220, followed by the Encanto soundtrack, Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album and Juice WRLD's Fighting Demons at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are The Weeknd's The Highlights at No. 6, Charli XCX's Crash at No. 7, Drake's Certified Lover Boy at No. 8, Gunna's DS4EVER at No. 9 and Doja Cat's Planet Her at No. 10.