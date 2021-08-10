South Korean boy band Stray Kids is teasing its new song "Surfin'."

The K-pop group shared a track teaser for the song Tuesday featuring Stray Kids members Lee Know, Changbin and Felix.

The teaser shows Lee Know, Changbin and Felix host a summer pool party. The singers are seen dancing and having fun with a group of people in the sun.

Stray Kids previously shared a track teaser featuring Bang Chan and Hyunjin for the song "Compulsion" and a group teaser for the track "Cheese."

On Saturday, Stray Kids released a track teaser featuring Han, Seungmin and I.N for the song "Gone Away."

The new songs appear on Stray Kids' forthcoming second studio album, Noeasy. The group will release the album Aug. 23.

Noeasy is Stray Kids' first full album since Go Live, released in June 2020. The group released a repackaged version of the album in September 2020.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group made its debut in 2018.