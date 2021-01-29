South Korean singer Han is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 20-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band Stray Kids, released the new solo single "Alien" on Friday.

Han wrote and composed "Alien" with fellow Stray Kids member Bang Chan. In the song, Han sings about feeling lonely like an alien trying to blend in on Earth.

Han released two solo songs, "Close" and I Got It," in 2020.

Stray Kids confirmed plans for a second full-length album in a video, titled "Step Out 2021," released on New Year's Eve in December. The group is also working on a new reality show and the SKZOO pop up store launch.

Stray Kids released its first full-length album, Go Live, in June, and a reissue of the album, In Life, in September.

Stray Kids consists of Han, Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group made its debut in 2018.