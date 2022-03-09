South Korean boy band Stray Kids is teasing a song from its new EP.

The K-pop group shared a track teaser video for the song "Lonely St." on Wednesday.

The video shows one of the members of Stray Kids fall down on a running track. The members are seen with anguished looks on their faces.

"Lonely St." appears on Stray Kids' forthcoming EP, Oddinary. The group will release the EP on March 18.

Oddinary also features the title track "Maniac," along with "Venom," "Charmer," "Freeze," "Waiting for Us" and "Muddy Water." Stray Kids released a track teaser for "Venom" last week.

Oddinary will mark Stray Kids' first release since the album Noeasy, released in August 2021.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group is signed to JYP and made its debut in 2018.