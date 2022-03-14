South Korean boy band Stray Kids is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a preview of its video for the song "Maniac" on Monday.

The preview shows the members of Stray Kids perform a choreographed dance routine as they sing about "going crazy."

"Maniac" is the title track from Stray Kids' forthcoming EP, Oddinary. The mini album also features the songs "Lonely St., "Venom, Charmer, Freeze, Waiting for Us" and "Muddy Water."

Stray Kids shared a track teaser for "Lonely St." last week.

Oddinary will mark Stray Kids' first release since the album Noeasy in August. The group will release the new EP on Friday.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group is signed to JYP and made its debut in 2018.