South Korean boy band Stray Kids is teasing its new project.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop group shared a teaser for the forthcoming secret project "SKZOO" on Wednesday.

In the preview, the members of Stray Kids are represented by different animated animals. The teaser ends by saying "SKZOO" is "coming soon."

Stray Kids have been teasing "SZKOO" for nearly a year. The project was first mentioned in the group's "Step Out 2020" video, released in December 2019, that outlines its projects for 2020.

Stray Kids released In Life, a reissue of the album Go Live, and a music video for "Back Door" in September. The group followed up with the Japanese EP All In in November.

Stray Kids released a dance practice video for the Korean version of "All In" in November.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group made its debut in 2018.