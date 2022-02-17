Netflix's Stranger Things continues to to tease fans about what's in store for Season 4 in a series of new posters that were released on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four new posters were released, each depicting different settings such as Russia, a laboratory, the Creel House and California.

The four posters are then combined into one large poster. Each poster has the same tagline reading, "Every ending has a beginning."

Stranger Things creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer also released a statement about the creation of Season 4 and the future of the series.

Stranger Things Season 4 will be broken up into two parts with the first half arriving on May 27 and the second half coming on July 1.

"So that's the good news. It's coming soon. And it's bigger than ever. It's also the beginning of the end," the Duffer brothers said.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but -- as you'll soon see for yourselves -- we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last," they continued before noting that there are still many more exciting stories to tell inside the world of Stranger Things.

Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Gaten Matarazzo, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Cara Buono, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink and Priah Ferguson.