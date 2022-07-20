Stranger Things stars showed up to support Gaten Matarazzo at his Broadway musical.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke were in the audience Wednesday as Matarazzo made his debut in the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen.

The Dear Evan Hansen official Twitter account shared photos of the reunion between Matarazzo, Sink and Hawke.

Matarazzo plays Jared Kleinman in Dear Evan Hansen, which will hold its final Broadway performance in September.

"Words could never express how truly honored I am to be a part of this company," Matarazzo said in May. "This show has taught me so much about myself and to be able to participate in any capacity, let alone on Broadway, makes me want to melt. I am ecstatic to be back on stage and eternally grateful for the opportunity."

Matarazzo previously appeared in Broadway productions of Priscilla Queen of the Desert and Les Miserables.

Matarazzo, Sink and Hawke play Dustin, Max and Robin on Stranger Things, which completed its fourth season on Netflix this month. The series follows a young group of friends as they experience supernatural events in their hometown of Hawkins, Ind.