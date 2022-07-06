Netflix announced the Duffer Brothers' new production company, Upside Down Pictures, on Wednesday. The deal includes a Stranger Things spinoff and additional Netflix projects.

Matt and Ross Duffer hired Hilary Leavitt to run Upside Down Productions. The Duffers are creating a live-action Stranger Things spinoff and producing a Stranger Things stage production produced by Sonia Friedman and Stephen Daldry , directed by Daldry.

Stranger Things recently aired its fourth season in two parts on Netflix. The Duffer Brothers plan to wrap up the original series with Season 5.

Upside Down Productions' slate also includes a live-action Death Note series. Netflix released a live-action Death Note movie based on the manga and anime.

Curtis Gwynn will adapt Stephen King and Peter Straub's The Talisman as a Netflix series. Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews are developing an untitled series for Upside Down.

The Duffer Brothers said Leavitt is inspired by the same movies they are.

"We bonded over films like Jaws, Home Alone, and Speed," the Duffers said in a statement.