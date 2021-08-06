Stranger Things will return for a fourth season in 2022.
Netflix shared a 2022 premiere date and a teaser for the season Friday.
The preview features moments from the previous three seasons and glimpses of Season 4, including a look at a new monster, an amusement park and an old clock.
Netflix also shared first-look photos of moments that appear in the teaser.
Stranger Things is created by the Duffer brothers, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, who executive produce with Shawn Levy. The series takes place in the 1980s and centers on the supernatural events in the fictional town of Hawkins, Ind.
