The Stranger Things crew is back and must deal with a new threat from the Upside Down in the latest trailer for Season 4 of the supernatural drama.

Max ( Sadie Sink ) visits the grave of her fallen brother Billy while Eleven ( Millie Bobby Brown ) and Will ( Noah Schnapp ) try to adjust to their school in California in the clip released on Tuesday.

Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) meanwhile are looking on from the stands as Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) takes the court as a basketball player.

The trailer also checks in on Jim (David Harbour) who is still alive and locked up in Russia where he is being forced to fight creatures from the Upside Down.

The government reconnects with Eleven and warns her of a coming war with the Upside Down. Eleven, however, no longer has her powers.

The footage ends with a dark, towering foe with tentacles making his presence felt.

Stranger Things Season 4 will be split into two parts with Vol. 1 arriving on May 27 and Vol. 2 arriving on July 1.

Winona Ryder, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Cara Buono and Priah Ferguson also star.