The cast of Stranger Things perform classic songs together in a new trailer for Season 3 of Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

The Netflix stars try on pairs of mind-reading helmets before singing songs that span three decades including "Tiny Dancer" by Elton John, "Edge of Seventeen" by Stevie Nicks and "Big Poppa" by The Notorious B.I.G.

The group, after discussing how the popularity of Stranger Things has prevented them from doing normal kid stuff, decide to get summer jobs.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series is a spinoff of James Corden's popular Late Late Show segment of the same name and appears on Apple TV. The Stranger Things episode is available now.