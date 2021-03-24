Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Stowaway.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the sci-fi thriller Wednesday featuring Anna Kendrick as Zoe, a medical researcher aboard a spaceship headed to Mars.

The preview shows Zoe (Kendrick) and the crew, ship commander Marina (Toni Collette) and biologist Kim (Daniel Dae Kim), discover an accidental stowaway (Shamier Anderson) after taking flight.

With their life support systems damaged and only enough oxygen for three people, Zoe and the crew face danger as they attempt to find a solution that saves everyone.

Netflix shared first look photos for the movie Monday featuring Kendrick, Collette, Anderson and Kim's characters.

Kendrick and Collette discussed the film in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"It was so simple and lean, but totally compelling," Kendrick said of the script.

"I had never read anything like it," Collette added. "It is contained and the characters are confined but the questions posed, moral and otherwise, and vast and wide open."

Stowaway is written by Joe Penna and Ryan Morrison and directed by Penna. The film premieres April 22 on Netflix.