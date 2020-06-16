Store sells 24 winning tickets for a single lottery drawing
UPI News Service, 06/16/2020
The Maryland Lottery said a single store sold 24 top-prize-winning tickets for a Bonus Match 5 drawing -- a total $600,000 in prizes.
Lottery officials said the Spring Ridge Exxon in Frederick sold 24 tickets for the June 12 drawing bearing the winning numbers, 2-9-11-13-17 and the Bonus Ball 25.
Each winning ticket is worth $50,000, for a total prize of $600,000.
The lottery said it was unclear whether all of the tickets were purchased by a single player. A Baltimore man previously won $600,000 in a Bonus Match 5 drawing when he purchased multiple identical tickets in 2016, officials said.
The Spring Ridge Exxon is being awarded a $6,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets, officials said.
