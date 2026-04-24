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'Storage Wars' star Darrell Sheets dead from apparent suicide at 67

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/24/2026



star Darrell Sheets has passed away at age 67.



ADVERTISEMENT "We are saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our family, Darrell 'The Gambler' Sheets. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time," a spokesperson for A&E said in a statement



The Lake Havasu City Police Department reportedly said in a press release that Darrell was found dead around 2AM local time on Wednesday, April 22 after officers responded to "a reported deceased individual."



Darrell died from an apparent suicide.



"Upon arrival, officers located a male subject who suffered from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head," authorities said in a statement.



"The male was pronounced deceased on scene, and the Lake Havasu City Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit was notified and responded to the scene to assume the investigation."



The body was turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner's office for further investigation and has since been identified as Darrell.



Darrell's family was therefore notified of his death.



The investigation into the incident is reportedly ongoing, with police asking people with information to come forward and contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department.



Darrell began starring on for Season 1 in 2010.



The show follows professional buyers bidding on unpaid storage lockers at auctions.



Darrell, who starred on with his son Brandon, earned the nickname "The Gambler" on the show. Darrell's catchphrase was, "This is the wow factor!"



Some of Darrell's biggest finds over the years included a large comic book collection, four drawings by Pablo Picasso, and a letter written by

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Darrell publicly spoke about some of his health issues prior to his death.



In 2019, Darrell shared via Instagram that he was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack.



"Well here we go I wasn't going to say anything, but you all have been the greatest friends and fans. I've been very sick for 3 months and two nights ago I had a mild heart attack, found out I have congestive heart failure and a severe issue going on with my lung," he wrote at the time.



Darrell noted that he was going to need surgery and so prayers would be appreciated.



"Thank you for being there for me it's been a great ride #storagewars #Romney has been by my side through all of this she is a good women and I love her," he added of his then-fiance Romney Snyder.



Darrell left in 2023 and, in his retirement, opened an antique shop in Arizona called Havasu Show Me Your Junk.





About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS star Darrell Sheets has passed away at age 67."We are saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our family, Darrell 'The Gambler' Sheets. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time," a spokesperson for A&E said in a statement obtained by People.The Lake Havasu City Police Department reportedly said in a press release that Darrell was found dead around 2AM local time on Wednesday, April 22 after officers responded to "a reported deceased individual."Darrell died from an apparent suicide."Upon arrival, officers located a male subject who suffered from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head," authorities said in a statement."The male was pronounced deceased on scene, and the Lake Havasu City Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit was notified and responded to the scene to assume the investigation."The body was turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner's office for further investigation and has since been identified as Darrell.Darrell's family was therefore notified of his death.The investigation into the incident is reportedly ongoing, with police asking people with information to come forward and contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department.Darrell began starring on for Season 1 in 2010.The show follows professional buyers bidding on unpaid storage lockers at auctions.Darrell, who starred on with his son Brandon, earned the nickname "The Gambler" on the show. Darrell's catchphrase was, "This is the wow factor!"Some of Darrell's biggest finds over the years included a large comic book collection, four drawings by Pablo Picasso, and a letter written by Abraham Lincoln that sold for over $15,000.Darrell publicly spoke about some of his health issues prior to his death.In 2019, Darrell shared via Instagram that he was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack."Well here we go I wasn't going to say anything, but you all have been the greatest friends and fans. I've been very sick for 3 months and two nights ago I had a mild heart attack, found out I have congestive heart failure and a severe issue going on with my lung," he wrote at the time.Darrell noted that he was going to need surgery and so prayers would be appreciated."Thank you for being there for me it's been a great ride #storagewars #Romney has been by my side through all of this she is a good women and I love her," he added of his then-fiance Romney Snyder.Darrell left in 2023 and, in his retirement, opened an antique shop in Arizona called Havasu Show Me Your Junk. STORAGE WARS MORE STORAGE WARS NEWS << PRIOR STORY

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