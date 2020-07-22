Stone Temple Pilots will perform its album Core in its entirety during a live stream event next week.

The rock band said Wednesday that it will perform Core, its 1992 debut album, during a pay-per-view concert July 31 at 8 p.m. EST on Nugs.tv.

Tickets to the digital event cost $9.99 each and are available to purchase now. The show will be available to watch on demand for 48 hours after its premiere.

In addition, audio from two Stone Temple Pilots shows -- Aug. 3, 2011, at Hampton Beach Ballroom in Hampton Beach, N.H., and June 13, 2019, at O2 Forum Kentish Town in London, will be available on Nugs.

"The show at O2 Forum was my first time being in London," Jeff Gutt said in a statement. "STP hadn't been there in quite a while, so I remember the crowd being especially electric. There's something about when the lights go out and everyone knows that the show is about to begin, that really takes us all to a magical place together."

Core was released in September 1992 and features the singles "Sex Type Thing," "Plush" and "Creep." The album features late frontman Scott Weiland , who died in 2015. "Plush" won the 1994 Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance.

Gutt joined Stone Temple Pilots in 2017. The band released Perdida, its eighth studio album and its second album with Gutt, in February.